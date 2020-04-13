Coparenting like pros! Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino spent Easter together with their brood, five months after announcing their split.

“Fun day with the fam,” the athlete, 39, said during an NBC Sports Soccer Instagram Live on Sunday, April 12. “I’m quarantining with the ex. It’s kind of amazing, though. My ex and I are spending some really good time with the kids. We’re doing an Easter egg hunt later.”

The Georgia native joked, “Basically, [we] just fast-forwarded through a year of therapy and getting to an amazing place in three weeks because now we have to live together. TMI, I guess.”

The couple wed in 2011 and called it quits eight years later. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” they captioned a joint statement in November 2019. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Four months later, Amurri, 35, gave birth to their now-1-month-old son, Mateo. The infant joined older siblings Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.

“Our family has grown,” the former professional soccer player captioned the newborn’s Instagram debut in March. “It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily.”

The exes have celebrated holidays together in the past, from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

“We pretty much had the Thanksgiving from Hell (Tummy bug extraordinaire) but the best day today,” the Undateable alum captioned a family selfie via Instagram in November 2019. “All five of us! The tree is decorated and the kids even picked out which half of the ornaments are going to their tree at Daddy’s house. Feeling lots of modern love this holiday season.”

While the former couple didn’t take any pictures together the following month, Amurri hinted at their family festivities in her Christmas caption. “We’ve been having a really relaxed and slow one, just spending time the five of us,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been awesome. And my house looks like a toy and trash bomb went off. And I’m not even mad about it.”