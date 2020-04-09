Easter fun! Celebrity kids love ringing in the spring holiday with family egg hunts, from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, to Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Jasmine.

“The hunt begins,” the Lashed creator captioned a 2019 photo of her toddler opening a plastic blue egg to find fruit-flavored Tootsie Rolls. The little one wore a colorful dress with a yellow bow in her hair.

As for Johnson, the professional wrestler filled his backyard with 100 eggs for his second daughter and her cousins “filled with tiny toys” that same year.

The actor posted a photo of himself peering into rose bushes where a green egg was hidden, writing, “No candy when you come to the Rock’s house. Last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down.”

The California native, who also shares Jasmine’s younger sister, Tiana, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and his teenage daughter, Jasmine, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, pulls out all the stops during holidays with his brood.

The Ballers alum gushed in July 2019 about how lucky he feels to “have the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully set a standard of what a man should be in [his daughter’s] lives.”

This is a new dynamic for Johnson, who grew up an only child, he told Extra at the time. “My dad was tough,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said. “He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. [Now] I have a house full of just strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome. It’s the best thing.”

Not all celebrity parents throw together extravagant egg hunts for Easter, though. In 2019, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen brought their kids to Disneyland, while the Kardashian-Jenner children went to the Coachella music festival.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents ringing in Easter with their kids, from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins, Gideon and Harper, posing with their eggs to Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr’s son, Memphis, searching for some in the grass.