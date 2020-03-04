No longer applicable? Kyle Martino and his estranged wife, Eva Amurri, are moving on from their marriage but there are still reminders of their former relationship — including a gift from Eddie Vedder.

The former professional soccer player, 38, shared a photo via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 3 of the book Ukulele Songs by Eddie Vedder inscribed by the musician, 55, to his “favorite couple.”

“To Eva and Kyle, My favorite couple,” Vedder penned. “Your love lives in my heart. It doesn’t get better than what we got. Always remember. XXO, Ed.”

Martino captioned the picture, “Wonder if he wants this back. #faaaaadeaway.”

Amurri, 34, and Martino announced in November 2019 that they were separating after eight years of marriage — just two months after the Undateable alum revealed that the former couple are expecting their third child together. The duo are also the parents of daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” Amurri and Martino wrote in a joint statement. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship.”

The separation has brought some major life changes for the pair, who tied the knot in October 2011. Amurri, who is Susan Sarandon‘s daughter, shared in January that she decided to drop Martino’s last name after “a lot of thought” and will “restore” her maiden name. She recently revealed that Martino will also not be present when she gives birth to their third child this month.

Martino, meanwhile, has also moved forward with his life. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in January that the New York native is “dating again” and on the dating app Raya.

Despite their separation, Martino posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Amurri on February 14 writing, “I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children. Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right. I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”