



Still on good terms. Eva Amurri Martino, who is pregnant with her third child, confirmed her estranged husband, Kyle Martino, has officially moved out.

“Def rocking this gorgeous friendship ring Kyle gave me on our anniversary this year to commemorate our 8 year marriage ❤️,” the 34-year-old blogger, who is Susan Sarandon’s daughter, wrote alongside a selfie on Monday, November 18, via her Instagram Story.

Kyle, 38, who shares daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3, with Eva, confirmed he was moving out earlier on Monday.

“Move out day. Couldn’t have asked for a better send-off crew,” he wrote alongside a sweet pic of his estranged wife and kids. “I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family. See you tomorrow 😘.”

Eva, for her part, wrote that the situation was “really hard” even though their breakup is amicable.

“It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is – there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as newly single mom of almost 3 kids. I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days,” the actress wrote on Monday via Instagram Story. “Trying to hold it together for my precious kiddos who mean the world to us and deserve the best and healthiest life possible. They are my North Star 🌟.”

The former couple, who announced Eva’s pregnancy in September, confirmed their split earlier this month.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” Eva wrote on Friday, November 15. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Eva and Kyle tied the knot in 2011.