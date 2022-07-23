Proud parent alert! As Kelly Osbourne gears up to welcome her first child, her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is overjoyed about watching his daughter embrace motherhood.

“Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 22, during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, noting that Kelly, 39, has hit the six-month mark of her pregnancy. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy [her child] is a microphone!”

The Fashion Police alum — whom the musician shares with wife Sharon Osbourne — previously announced earlier this year that she was expecting a baby.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly gushed via Instagram in May, sharing a selfie of herself holding up a sonogram. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜.”

In a second post at the time, the There Is No F*cking Secret author reflected on her motherhood journey amid her sobriety. “What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” she wrote. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

The pregnant Meet the Osbornes alum is expecting her little one with boyfriend Sid George Wilson, with whom she went public in February.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” Kelly captioned an Instagram kissing pic with the DJ, 35, at the time.

Ozzy is already a proud grandfather to son Jack Osbourne’s three daughters: Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4. The Portals to Hell alum, 36, shares his girls with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he split from in May 2018. Jack has since moved on with Aree Gearhart, getting engaged in December 2021. The twosome announced in March that they are expecting their first child together.

“Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer 😉 New member of our tribe coming summer 2022,” the interior designer, 31, captioned maternity photos at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!