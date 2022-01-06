Just like Us! Nick Carter has a few style and grooming regrets from his younger years — the majority of which involve some seriously spiky hairstyles.

The 41-year-old Backstreet Boy and his wife of eight years, Lauren Kitt, sat down with Us Weekly to take a trip down memory lane for our Fashion Police series. First stop? An old photo of Carter wearing a Miami Dolphins jacket and sporting none other than a bowl cut.

“Um, nightmare,” he said, after taking a quick glance at the image. “First of all, I’m a buccaneers fan, so that needs to be destroyed.”

“I just liked Dan Marino at the time,” he continued, adding that while he no longer has the jacket, “it’s probably worth something nowadays.”

Next up? His red carpet look from the 2004 MTV Movie Awards, in which he famously attended with Paris Hilton. For the event, he wore distressed bell-bottom blue jeans, teamed with a brown belt and a khaki shirt.

But it was his disheveled blonde locks that drew the teen idol’s attention. “You know what that is? That’s my Rascal Flatts moment,” he said. “Oh my god, yeah, destroy.”

His look at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards — an intentionally disheveled ‘do — issued a similar response from the musician.

“So basically, I thought I was doing something cool by going to the Billboard Music Awards and I’m like, I’m going against our stylist and makeup artists and I’m like, ‘Give me the brush!’ I did this frizzy thing and I didn’t look good at all.”

Carter’s hair was, perhaps, it’s spikiest ever in 2002. For Z100’s Zootopia summer concert event at the Giants Stadium New Jersey, he arrived looking like — in his wife’s words — “a hedgehog.”

Making matters even more comical, he teamed his double take-worthy, highlighted ‘do with a thick white athletic headband, which he wore on his forehead.

After taking one look at the photo during his interview, he said, “OK, Sonic needs to go.” Kitt added, “What’s up with those frosted tips?”

One that he does approve of in 2022? His MTV Europe Music Awards appearance in 1997. The New York native wore his hair slicked back and out of his face, with a black shirt topped with a navy blue bomber jacket.

“That looks normal,” he said in approval. “That actually looks further back in the day, before we had done our Millenium album.”

Today, Carter lives in Las Vegas with his wife and children. He married Kitt in 2014 in California and the couple has since welcomed three kids: Odin, Saoirse and Pearl.