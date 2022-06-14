Happy place! Jenna Dewan leaned into her and fiancé Steve Kazee’s style differences when decorating their Los Angeles pad.

“Steve and I are opposites in so many ways. He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals,” Dewan, 41, said during her covert story interview for My Domaine’s The Personal Style Issue, which was published on Tuesday, June 14. “We agreed on a lot, actually — he’s got really good style and we blend and balance each other very well.”

The Rookie actress, who shares 2-year-old son Callum with Kazee, 46, noted that she had one big goal in mind while searching for the couple’s new space.

“I was really looking for a home base,” she said. “There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me. … This house immediately checked so many boxes. There’s lots of room for the kids and the backyard is great.”

Dewan is also mother of 9-year-old daughter Evie, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The Step Up costars split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

The Superman & Lois actress focused on warm interiors to soften the couple’s modern space — and embraced her backyard views — as she filled the California home alongside designer Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier.

“I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel, and Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house,” Dewan explained, noting that the modern farmhouse has a spacious layout with a kitchen that leads into an adjoining family room with floor-to-ceiling views of the backyard.

The Come Dance With Me judge chose to keep some of her favorite pieces from her first place — a green velvet sofa for starters — and mixed them with modern, sleek fixtures throughout the home.

“I love the combination that happened in this house,” Dewan told the outlet, pointing to her grandparents’ grand piano that sits in the living room besides a new marble fireplace. “In the past, I might have been a little bit more cluttered and feminine, with throws and frilly touches. I love that my style has evolved.”

The Gracefully You author, who got engaged to the Tony winner in February 2020, previously told Us Weekly that her children appear to be embracing the arts, which their home is helping make possible.

“I’m very big on not pushing [my interests] on my kids because I want them to find what they’re uniquely interested in. But yeah, they’re finding it,” Dewan exclusively told Us in April, noting that Callum already had an “inclination for rhythm and music” like Kazee.

Evie, for her part, has taken up Irish dancing “on her own accord” and Dewan couldn’t be happier about it. “She is so serious about it. She loves it. We are in it to win it … in her own way,” the former Flirty Dancing host said. “That’s very Evie. She wants to do things in her own unique way. It’s so cool.”

Scroll down to go inside Dewan and Kazee’s spacious L.A. home: