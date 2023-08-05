Becca Kufrin is counting down the days to meet her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs’ first baby — after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends.

“I don’t know if you guys are going to survive this,” Jacobs, 30, said in a Friday, August 4, Instagram Story video before his pregnant fiancée, 33, and her friend Jen prepared to drive down to Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium. “Have fun, enjoy Taylor! Have fun, you two!”

The journey from Kufrin and Jacob’s residence in San Diego to L.A. was not without hiccups. “Update: we’ve been stuck in traffic for 3.5 hours, 1 mile to go and have yet to go to the bathroom,” the former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Friday. “Water might break at SoFi during Taylor’s opener.”

Kufrin and her pal, dressed to the nines in yellow and pink dresses, ultimately made it to the show in time for OWENN and Haim’s respective sets. Things, however, turned a corner once Swift, 33, took the stage for her second show in L.A.

“I literally might give birth during this concert. The baby is kicking because he likes [Taylor],” Kufrin quipped in a follow-up Instagram Story while the Grammy winner performed the Lover section of her show. “Might need a hospital!”

Kufrin — who captioned her slide, “Labor might be comin’” — shook her head at the thought that her baby could arrive before the concert ended. Jen, for her part, just exclaimed, “No!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Friday’s concert was Swift’s second show in Los Angeles out of six and several members of Bachelor Nation were also spotted in the crowd, including Becca Tilley and Amanda Stanton. Stanton, 33, also is pregnant — she revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her third baby, and first with husband Michael Fogel — and cradled her baby bump in her Friday Instagram recap from the show. Kufrin seemingly did not interact with her fellow reality TV stars during the evening.

Kufrin and Jacobs, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, got engaged in May 2022. Nearly one year later, they revealed in April that they are expecting baby No. 1.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time, referring to their unborn child and two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back.”

Weeks later, the pair found out they are going to have a baby boy. “It’s a … LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram, sharing footage from their sex reveal.