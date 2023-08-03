Pregnant Amanda Stanton told her two daughters about their soon-to-be sibling in the sweetest way.

The Bachelor Nation alum, 33, revealed via social media on Thursday, August 3, that she is expecting her third baby, her first with husband Michael Fogel. She took to her Instagram Story the same day to show fans how she broke the news to kids Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6.

Stanton shared a snap of a cake with the words “Big Sisters” written in blue and pink icing. In a subsequent Story, she showed her daughters’ reactions. The pair were initially confused when they opened the cake box, but Fogel, 33, could be heard filling them in on the surprise in the background.

“Wait, we’re big sisters?” Charlie asks. “What does that mean?”

Amid the excitement, Stanton and Fogel slid an ultrasound photo across the table. “So you actually did go to the doctor!” Kinsley says.

Charlie continues to ask questions in disbelief before running to give her mom a hug.

Stanton shares her older daughters with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. After briefly dating Oren Agman post-divorce, she made her romance with Fogel Instagram official in February 2021.

“Amanda is excited to see where this relationship can go. It’s still new, so they’re taking things slow and just enjoying their time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He has met her daughters, of course, since they’re with her half the time.”

By the end of the year, the couple were engaged. Stanton and Fogel tied the knot in September 2022.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Stanton shed light on whether she and Fogel planned to expand their family. “We’d love to start trying at some point soon (!) but in the meantime I’m so thankful for @naturalcycles!” she wrote via Instagram in April.

According to her Thursday reveal, Stanton is due in January 2024. “The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second! 🥹,” she wrote in her caption. “Huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol) and to @naturalcycles! … Can’t wait to share the rest of this journey with you all! 🤍.”