A special surprise. Becca Kufrin shared footage of the moment her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, found out they are going to become parents.

Before the couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child, the former Bachelorette, 33, broke the news to Jacobs, 30, three months prior by surprising him with her positive pregnancy test. “We’re having a baby?” he excitedly asks Kufrin in a video she posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10.

Flash-forward to earlier this month, she surprised him once again with a Hallmark Christmas ornament featuring their child’s ultrasound picture. “We made that,” Kufrin tells him in the clip, to which he responds, “I’m gonna be a daddy.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host began the post’s caption with a disclaimer that read, “Many tears were shed the first time we watched this video 🥹,” before noting how “unbelievable yet magical” her pregnancy has changed their lives.

She continued: “I’m so glad I can capture these beautiful moments of our growing family with Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornaments. We already love our little bundle of joy so much and can’t wait to show him this most special ornament when he finally arrives 💙.”

Kufrin debuted her first baby bump pic last month via Instagram. “Good views, great food, and the best of friends ♥️,” she captioned snaps of her and Jacobs’ trip to Nashville, including one of them posing with their hands on her stomach.

The couple met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, though the split and each left Mexico single. They reconciled after filming, as a title during the show’s season finale read, “They are happy and in love.”

Kufrin — who was previously engaged to Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and her Bachelorette season 14 winner Garrett Yrigoyen — confirmed the news via Instagram in October 2021. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” she captioned photos of the pair at the time. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kufrin later popped the question in May 2022, calling the move the “ultimate plot twist” in an Instagram post. “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day,” the Minnesoat native added. “I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Jacobs, for his part, returned the favor and proposed during a romantic trip to Ojai, California, five months later.

“He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you,’” Kufrin exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

She went on to note that the California native is also the “first guy who’s really been on the same page with me” in terms of starting a family. “I feel like not only between the two of us, but with our families, it’s that same way too, which is really special.”