Bachelor Nation’s next generation! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin debuted her first baby bump photo with her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, days after announcing her pregnancy.

“Good views, great food, and the best of friends ♥️,” Kufrin, 33, captioned a slideshow of pics via Instagram on Sunday, April 30, one of which features herself and Jacobs, 30, with their hands on her stomach. Snapping the photo on a recent trip to Nashville, the post features more photos of the soon-to-be parents looking happy while hanging with friends in Tennessee.

Kufrin — who starred on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 — previously poked fun at the size of her baby bump in a TikTok shared on Saturday, April 29. Captioned “Me during the first trimester,” the former reality star jokingly knocked on her stomach while lip-syncing to audio that said: “Are you real? I don’t know. You just seem a little sus.”

She and Jacobs revealed last week that they are expecting their first child by sharing ultrasound pictures and videos — as well as shots of them breaking the news to their dogs, Minno and Leo — via Instagram.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” the Wednesday, April 26, post’s caption read. “The caption continued: “Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back — mom & dad.”

Several Bachelor Nation stars congratulated the couple in the post’s comments section. “Wait, what!!!! Congratulations!!!! 😍🥹,” wrote Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams. Serena Pitt — who appeared on season 7 of Paradise with Kufrin and Jacobs — commented: “I’m screaming!!!! So so happy for you both ❤️❤️.”

Before she met Jacobs on Paradise, Kufrin got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor, though he broke up with her during the season finale to reunite with runner-up Lauren Burnham. She later found new love with her Bachelorette winner Garrett Yrigoyen, but the duo called off their two-year engagement in September 2020.

Although she and Jacobs sparked a strong romance on Paradise, they both left Mexico single. It was later revealed during the show’s season 7 finale in October 2021 that the rekindled their relationship after filming wrapped, as a title card stated: “They are happy and in love.”

Following the finale, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host posted photos and clips of their time together post-Paradise. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”

In May 2022, Kufrin proposed to Jacobs after less than one year of dating. He followed up with a proposal of his own that October.

“He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you,’” Kufrin exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

While the pair have yet to reveal how their pregnancy news will affect wedding planning, Kufrin teased some of her hopes for their big celebration. “We just want it to be fun because so many people will be coming in from out of state,” she shared. “So we probably will just have a ton of food trucks and a ton of games and make it a big party atmosphere.”

Kufrin continued: “We won’t have the traditional seated plated dinner with the speeches and, you know, all of that. I don’t know if I’ll throw a bouquet, we probably won’t do a garter toss, you know, we wanna just switch it up and do things that feel right and special for us, but that will also be meaningful and just have the offer the best time for our guests as well.”