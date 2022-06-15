After two broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found The One in Thomas Jacobs.

“I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” the 32-year-old former Bachelorette exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while promoting the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

Kufrin was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after season 22 of The Bachelor. During her stint as the lead, she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They split during summer 2020 after two years together.

“[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them,” she continued. “And I feel like not only between the two of us, but with our families, it’s that same way too, which is really special. And so we have such a great support system behind us. We’ll have different discussions of differences, but I just love him so much. He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Similar to Kufrin being the one to propose to Jacobs, whom she met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, the Minnesota native told Us that their wedding will be “a little bit different” than others.

“We just want it to be fun because so many people will be coming in from out of state. So we probably will just have a ton of food trucks and a ton of games and make it a big party atmosphere,” she said. “We won’t have the traditional seated plated dinner with the speeches and, you know, all of that. I don’t know if I’ll throw a bouquet, we probably won’t do a garter toss, you know, we wanna just switch it up and do things that feel right and special for us, but that will also be meaningful and just have the offer the best time for our guests as well.”

In addition to preparing to walk down the aisle, Kufrin’s future also includes cohosting “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Michelle Young.

“Michelle and I are definitely still finding our rhythm together. She is still pretty new on ‘Happy Hour,’ but so far, it’s been so much fun,” the former publicist told Us. “I would just love to see her get more comfortable and dive right in and just feel like she can take the reins, you know, whenever I’m gone. And that’s something that my past cohost, Rachel [Lindsay], taught me, like, ‘I will prep you enough to get to where you need to be.’ And so I hope I could be that for Michelle one day, but it’s just been so much fun with her.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s upcoming season 19 of The Bachelorette will mark the former leads first season to recap together.

“We’re coming from a podcast standpoint and we’re the ones who are gonna be interviewing all of the guests, but we also lived through it and we have firsthand experience of what it feels like to be a contestant and to be a lead,” Kufrin told Us.

The Bourdon founder went on to reflect on how she’s grown since her first appearances on the series when asked by Us what she would tell herself in 2018.

“Oh my gosh, what would I tell Becca five years ago? Going in, I had no idea what to expect. It was all so new to me, but just to ask potential partners, the right, direct questions, to know what is important for you going into any future relationship and really be vocal about that,” she told Us. “And also, like, take your time and don’t necessarily say yes to an engagement on TV. If it doesn’t feel 100 percent right. But you know, overall looking back throughout the past five years, since I went on The Bachelor, I really have no regrets. I mean, everything taught me a lesson, whether it was easy or not. It all led me to this point and so, I really wouldn’t necessarily change anything along the way, because I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t have gone on to Paradise. I wouldn’t have met Thomas. So just enjoy the ride.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants