Will Becca Kufrin Change Her Name After Marrying Thomas Jacobs She Says

Thinking ahead. Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs may be newly engaged, but they’ve already made one major decision about their future as a married couple.

“We’re going to hyphenate [our last names],” the former Bachelorette told her “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost Michelle Young during the Tuesday, June 7 episode of their podcast. “I don’t know if it matters [if it’s] ‘Kufrin-Jacobs or Jacobs-Kufrin’ but we’ll for sure hyphenate and we’ll have our kids hyphenate as well, because they’re part of both of us.”

The couple’s untraditional approach to their last names is a reflection their unconventional love story. After connecting on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Kufrin popped the question on May 15 during a romantic picnic with their dogs in attendance. “In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she wrote via Instagram a few weeks later, along with a shot of her beau happily showing off his ring. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

She continued: “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Jacobs, for his part, was equally excited about the engagement, describing Kufrin’s proposal as “the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move.” He continued via Instagram, “You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops.”

While the duo had talked about getting engaged in the months leading up to the proposal, the Bachelor Live on Stage host managed to take her now-fiancé completely by surprise on the big day. “She was pointing out the ring box, and I still didn’t have any idea [what was happening]. It was one of those genuinely surreal moments,” Jacobs explained on the podcast. “It was amazing. My respect levels for her went through the roof even more that point. I struggled to [decided whether I should] say ‘Yes’ or start slow clapping.”

For Kufrin, the decision to propose was a way to show the Bachelorette season 17 alum just how much she loved him. “I’ve never been into traditions and I’ve been engaged twice [before]. I want him to know how much I love him and how serious I am about spending my entire life [together], so why not just do it [myself]?” she told Young about the thought process. “I’m all about female empowerment and … being a badass, so why not just do it?”

With some help from their friends and family, Kufrin planned the perfect proposal for Jacobs. Keep scrolling to learn more about the moment and their future plans: