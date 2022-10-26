Another yes! Bachelor Nation’s Thomas Jacobs proposed to Becca Kufrin — five months after they originally got engaged.

Jacobs, 29, popped the question to Kufrin, 32, during a romantic beach trip to Ojai, California, according to E! News.

“Quick getaway to one of our favorite places,” he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 23, which featured moments from their fall-themed weekend.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota native announced that the couple are engaged after she proposed.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” Kufrin captioned an Instagram post in May. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

The Bachelorette season 17 alum, for his part, also gushed about the major milestone, writing via Instagram, “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops.”

Jacobs and Kufrin met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during summer 2021. After getting off to a rocky start, the pair grew closer but ultimately called it quits during the season finale.

“I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” she explained at the time. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.”

Jacobs and Kufrin rekindled their romance after filming wrapped on the ABC reality series. “We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me,” the Bachelor contestant recalled during an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in October 2021. “Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

Following their engagement, Kufrin opened up about how she knew the real estate agent is The One.

“I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

She added: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. And I feel like not only between the two of us, but with our families, it’s that same way too, which is really special. And so we have such a great support system behind us.”