Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ first baby is on the way, and he is already being showered with lots of attention.

“Baby showered with so much love. We love you to the moon & back little man 💛,” Kufrin, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 16, sharing photos from her shower one day earlier. “Thank you to all of our friends and family for spending the day with us. Words can’t express how full and happy our hearts are. Love you all!”

In the snaps, Kufrin cradled her baby bump in a blue sundress as she posed with friends and family, including her mother, Jill Kufrin, and Jacobs’ mom, Lisa Jacobs.

The party took place in Becca’s Prior Lake, Minnesota, hometown. “First taste of a Minnesotan summer, you betcha,” Thomas, 30, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, sharing more festive photos.

The bash featured a starry night theme and a “Love You to the Moon and Back” banner greeted all the guests when they walked into the venue.

Becca also wanted to use the party as a chance to level the playing field with her fiancé, whom she proposed to in May 2022.

“OK, I decided since I am obviously very pregnant, we’re going to put Thomas to the test today at my baby shower,” she said in a Saturday, July 15, Instagram Story video. “OK, so we got the watermelon, some melons and the Saran Wrap.”

Becca then used the Saran Wrap to secure the melons against Thomas’ belly and chest, to mimic the weight that she is carrying throughout her pregnancy.

After the fruits were secure, her fiancé enjoyed the rest of the party with the melons. “Trying the bump on for size,” Becca jokingly captioned a pic of Thomas playing cornhole.

Becca and Thomas — who met during Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in 2021 — announced in April that they are expecting baby No. 1.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Becca captioned an Instagram post at the time, referring to their unborn child and two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back.”

Less than one month later, they found out they are expecting a baby boy. “It’s a … LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙,” she wrote via Instagram.

Becca rose to fame as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final pick on The Bachelor in 2018 before he broke off their engagement to rekindle his romance with now-wife Lauren Burnham. After crying on camera over their breakup, Becca was granted the chance to lead the next season of The Bachelorette where she met Garrett Yrigoyen. After two years together, the pair called off their engagement before Becca eventually headed to the Bachelor in Paradise beach and connected with Thomas, a suitor from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

“[Thomas] is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align,” Becca exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in June 2022. “Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be. He’s the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them.”

She added at the time: “He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”