Bachelorette to be! Becca Kufrin is gearing up to hand out red roses to eligible suitors on The Bachelorette season 14.

Although the Minnesota native got engaged to Arie Luyendyk on season 22 of The Bachelor, the 36-year-old race car driver blindsided her when he ended their relationship mere weeks after getting down on one knee in The Bachelor season 22 finale on Monday, March 5. During the Tuesday, March 6, after show, Chris Harrison revealed she will be the franchise’s newest lead.

Get to know the 27-year-old publicist better before she takes on the role of a lifetime!

She’s Got Beauty and Brains

Becca graduated from Minnesota State University in 2012 with a 3.795 GPA and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications. During her college years, Becca was involved in the Public Relations Student Society of America and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

After earning her degree, Becca accepted a position in September 2012 as an account executive with Skyya, a technology public relations firm. She was promoted to a senior account executive in January 2014.

She Puts Family First

Becca is very close to her family, whom she introduced to Arie during her hometown date in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Although Becca lost her father more than 10 years ago, her mother is in remission from breast cancer and the two are very close.

She Gives Back

Becca is active in her community. She volunteered and interned for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Minnesota in 2012.

She’s Politically Active

Becca participated in 2017’s Women’s March in Minnesota. She marched with a friend and held a sign reading, “Keep your politics away from my lady bits.” Becca also shared a photo of herself after voting in the November 2016 election alongside the caption, “#Imwithher.”

She’s an Animal Lover

Becca often shares photos via social media of her adorable Corgi, Max. He even has his own Instagram account!

