Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles brought out all the stars — and they were equally excited to mingle as they were to watch the show.

“Before we lost our minds,” Brie Larson wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 4, sharing footage of the crowd the night before and showing off her VIP seating.

The Oscar winner, 33, panned the camera to reveal two A-listers with whom she traded beaded friendship bracelets: Sarah Paulson and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Thank you,” she screamed after Paulson, 48, placed a Midnights-themed bauble on her wrist during the Thursday, August 3, concert. Nyong’o, 40, then did the same, and Larson continued screeching.

The trio attended the concert separately with their respective pals but met up in the Casamigos-branded tent. While both Larson and Paulson opted for chic black ensembles, Nyong’o popped in a pink two-piece.

Thursday’s outing at SoFi stadium brought firsts for both Swift, 33, and Nyong’o, who had never seen the pop star live before. (Meanwhile, it was Swift’s first time selling out the Los Angeles venue. She has five more L.A. shows remaining.)

“If a friend of mine (It’s Me. Hi.) was, maybe, getting ready to go to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour this August, what advice would you give her?” Nyong’o said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 1. “I mean, she’s seeing the lights, the gowns, the whole thing for the first time. And she’s on her own, kids.”

Paulson had dropped a “like” on the post days before they met up in the tequila company’s VIP box. As the group waited to hear Swift belt out her biggest musical hits, they even got to take shots of Casamigos’ offerings pre-show.

Larson, Paulson and Nyong’o were far from the only famous faces in the crowd at the concert. Stars including Sofia Carson, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Hayley Kiyoko — who attended with her girlfriend, Becca Tilley — also had the time of their lives at the Thursday show.

Vanessa Bryant, for her part, brought daughters Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, to see Swift. Bryant — who shared her girls with late husband Kobe Bryant — got a special surprise when Bianka was chosen to receive Swift’s “22” hat during the Red section of the show. (Kobe and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in 2020.)

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, sharing a snap of her second youngest child — daughter Capri, 4, was seemingly absent — hugging Swift.

While the collective stars all have their memories from the show to cling to after Swift exited the stage, Paulson picked up an extra treat.

“I brought snow home from Eras. Unintentionally. But. It’s mine now,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, referring to a piece of confetti that had fallen from the roof at the end of the concert.