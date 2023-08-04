Vanessa Bryant paid homage to her late husband Kobe Bryant with a jacket specially made for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Ahead of Swift’s first performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 3, Vanessa, 41, showed off the jean jacket she planned on wearing to one of the shows. (Swift, 33, will be performing at the stadium for six nights.)

The word “Swiftie” written in sparkly letters adorned the back of the jacket. Below that was a photo of Swift and Bryant from when he appeared on stage at one of her 2015 shows at the Staples Center. Hundreds of bedazzled crystals formed a colorful frame around the photo.

Kobe had joined Swift on stage during her 1989 Tour to present her with a championship banner commemorating the record 16 sold-out performances she performed at the venue where the Lakers play their home games.

“Friends hang from time to time but banners hang forever @taylorswift,” Kobe wrote via Instagram back in 2015 alongside a photo of him showing Swift her banner, which was hung in the Staples Center rafters alongside the Lakers’ many championship banners and retired jerseys.

The front of the jacket used the same crystals to frame a heart that featured an embroidered quote from Swift’s song “Wildest Dreams.” “Say you’ll remember me,” the jacket read.

Kobe died in January 2020 at the age of 41 alongside his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers when the helicopter they were traveling on crashed into a hillside just outside of L.A. Kobe and Vanessa also shared daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Upon learning about Kobe’s death, Swift posted a heartfelt tribute to the athlete and sent her condolences to his wife and family.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Swift has remained close to Vanessa and her children. In July 2020, Swift gifted Natalia a replica of the cardigan she wore in a music video from her album, Folklore.

“Thank you SO much @taylorswift,” Natalia wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I am OBSESSED with folklore!!!”