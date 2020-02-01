Never forget. Vanessa Bryant wasn’t in attendance at the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant‘s death on Friday, January 31, but she paid attention to the outpouring of tributes for the late NBA All-Star and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

“There is no #24 without #2. #GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels,” Vanessa, 37, captioned a photo of the two courtside seats the Lakers reserved at the Staples Center in honor of Kobe and Gianna.

The seats were draped with flowers and two jerseys — a Lakers jersey adorned with Kobe’s #24 and a #2 Mamba jersey for Gianna.

The game, which was against the Portland Trail Blazers, was the first time the Lakers hit the court since Kobe’s private helicopter crashed on Sunday, January 26, killing all nine people on board, including the former Lakers player and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna’s memories were honored throughout the game, which kicked off with Usher singing a moving rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Boyz II Men took the stage yet again, following their tribute to Kobe at the Grammys, to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

LeBron James delivered an emotional speech for his “brother” Kobe telling the crowd, “So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba Out,’ but in the words of us, ‘Not forgotten.’ Live on, brother.”

The halftime show was also dedicated to the father-daughter duo with a special performance of “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

Vanessa, who wed Kobe in April 2001, spoke out for the first time since the death of her husband and daughter on Wednesday, January 29, after changing her Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she captioned a family portrait of herself, Kobe and their four daughters. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

In the weeks prior to Kobe and Gianna’s death, Vanessa posted photos and videos pointing out the similarities between the two-time Olympic gold medalist and their daughter.

“So cute! Twins. (same walk),” she captioned a video in November 2019 of Kobe and Gianna walking together on the court at a Lakers game. In December 2019, Vanessa posted a meme that showed how Kobe and Gianna scrunched their noses up in the same way, which she captioned, “#TWINNING Gigi.”

Kobe and Vanessa shared daughters Natalia, 17, Gianna, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.