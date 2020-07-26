A Swiftie’s dream! Taylor Swift sent Kobe Bryant‘s daughter Natalia Bryant a cardigan to celebrate the release of her latest album, Folklore.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, July 25, of her 17-year-old daughter smiling as she held up the sweater.

“Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan,” the former model, 38, captioned the picture.

Natalia also shared a snapshot of the cardigan via her Instagram Story writing, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore.'”

The sweater is a nod to “Cardigan,” the first single from Swift’s Folklore album, which was released on Friday, July 24.

Swift, 30, was one of many celebrities who sent condolences to the Bryant family after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in January along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He and Vanessa are the parents of Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 13 months.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” the “Delicate” singer wrote at the time. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Kobe — who was a self-proclaimed Swiftie — surprised the Grammy winner in 2015 during the Los Angeles stop of her 1989 world tour. The retired basketball player joined the “Shake It Off” singer on stage at the Staples Center — the home of his team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe even hung a banner for Swift alongside the Lakers’ NBA titles.

Three years later, Swift met Natalia and Gianna backstage in Pasadena, California, during her Reputation tour.

Swift announced on Thursday, July 23, that she planned to release Folklore — which she recorded while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic — one day later.

“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she wrote via Instagram. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”