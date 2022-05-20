Her turn handing out roses! Musician Hayley Kiyoko created a queer version of The Bachelor to accompany her latest single, “For the Girls.”

“‘For The Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability,” the Jem and the Holograms star, 31, said in a press release about the new music video, which dropped on Friday, May 20. “The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

She continued in her statement: “Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

In the music video, Kiyoko enlisted several of her pals — including Becca Tilley — to portray the reality TV contestants opposite her leading lady. She teased the video in April, writing via Instagram, “The queer dating show we all deserve 🌹.”

In Friday’s music video, the California native greets her cast of potential suitors in front of a mansion — much like the iconic Bachelor mansion. After meeting the women, dressed in formal gowns and suits, Kiyoko gets to know them amid tears, toasts and plenty of steamy makeout moments.

The CSI: Cyber alum — whose sophomore album Panorama is slated for a July 20 release — met the “Scrubbing In” podcast host, 33, in the last scene of the video. Tilley, for her part, previously appeared on seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor before becoming close with Kiyoko. Tilley’s role in the video confirmed the speculation about them dating.

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own,” the Louisiana native exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 of her current romance. “I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that’s why they sort of watched me in the first place. I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

While Tilley and Kiyoko previously played coy about where their relationship stood, the “Girls Like Girls” songstress has been vocal about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride, for me, is a celebration of where you’ve been and where you are,” Kiyoko told BuzzFeed in June 2021. “I think it’s just a moment of acknowledgment of your journey in life and loving yourself. It’s so cliché, but it’s so hard to love yourself. It’s so challenging. I don’t know why we make it so hard for ourselves. It’s so hard to be truthful to yourself, and then on top of that, share that with the world, and then fight for that equality.”

She continued: “I used to be terrified of Pride Month because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, someone’s gonna find out I’m gay if I go to that parade.’ I was uncomfortable, because I was like, ‘I’m gonna be outed.’ Now, I realize that’s not what Pride Month is about. It’s about acknowledging and celebrating who you are and where you are in your journey.”

