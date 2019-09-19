Doing what’s best. Bachelor alum Becca Tilley got candid about her decision to keep her romantic life to herself.

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own,” Tilley, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at A Night with McDonalds and Uber Eats in New York City on Tuesday, September 17. “I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that’s why they sort of watched me in the first place. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

Tilley continued by revealing that she does not “have a timeline” for when she will disclose her significant other’s identity, adding: “I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will.”

The “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast cohost also noted that “sometimes it is harder keeping it private, because it’d be so much easier to just talk about it.”

Tilley is no stranger to having her relationships publicized. In 2015, she competed for Chris Soules in season 19 of The Bachelor. Though she was the runner-up, she returned to the reality series the following year to vie for Ben Higgins’ affection. However, the Indiana native cut her in week 7.

Tilley also dated Bachelor Nation’s Robert Graham from 2016 to 2017. After their breakup, she told Us exclusively that their split was the result of her being “really busy with work and traveling a lot.” She also said it “was more of me just wanting to take this time for myself and focus on me and what I’m doing.”

Tilley spoke with Us in August 2018 about the challenges of dating by detailing her experience with using dating apps.

“Do I want to spend my time sifting through the dating apps, going through that stuff? It does get exhausting, you kind of get defeated if you don’t connect with someone,” she said at the time. “Like, how long do I swipe before I just give up?”

Tilley continued: “It’s easier, honestly, when you meet someone face to face and get to connect with them based on their personality more so and not just how they look in a photo.”

That said, she admitted some of her friends have has success with online dating. “I go back and forth where I’ll delete them and then I’ll be bored one night and I’ll re-download them,” she shared. “Everyone goes through that battle, but I’m kind of in that point where it’s like, OK, you meet the right person, it’s gonna happen when it happens.”