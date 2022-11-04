A match made at BravoCon! Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson hit it off when they met at the fan festival in October 2022 — and they’re still in touch.

The Winter House star named the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member as someone he’d like to add to the Summer House roster during the show’s panel at the New York City event. His costar Lindsay Hubbard then revealed that she and the ZenGem by Ashley founder had already discussed Gulbranson.

“I drove in the car on the way here with her, and I had a long chat with Ashley Darby about you,” the publicist told her castmate. “We have got to set Luke up while we’re here.”

That same day, Darby exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the hockey coach had exchanged phone numbers. “We’re texting and we’re just chatting it up,” she explained. “But you know, we’ll see. He’s a really nice guy and he’s very cute. That helps a lot.”

The yoga guru announced her split from husband Michael Darby in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. “We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” Ashley said in a statement at the time. “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

The reality star confirmed at BravoCon that she has not yet filed for divorce. In her home state of Virginia, couples with children must live separately for at least one year before they can file for an uncontested divorce. Ashley and her estranged spouse share sons Dean (born in July 2019) and Dylan (born in March 2021).

Shortly before BravoCon, an insider told Us that the Housewife was ready to start dating again. “She’s putting herself out there and is eager to meet someone who she can see a future with,” the source said in October 2022. “She’s always looking for friends to set her up on dates.”

Gulbranson, for his part, was quick to point out that he’s great with children when discussing Ashley at BravoCon. “I coach kids in hockey all the time,” he quipped. “I love kids!”

