The saga continues. Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband Jay Cutler have been pulled into ongoing drama between Southern Charm cast members — and it isn’t over yet.

While speaking with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll on their “Pillows and Beer” podcast, the 34-year-old Uncommon James founder hinted that Madison LeCroy wanted the 37-year-old former NFL star to make an appearance on the Bravo reality show.

“By the way, not naming names, someone on your show was repeatedly asking my soon-to-be ex-husband to come on your show over and over and over,” Cavallari said on the Tuesday, February 9, podcast episode. “This girl just wants me to be seen with her.”

The Hills alum and Cutler announced via Instagram in April 2020 that they had called it quits after seven years of marriage. The former couple share children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. As details of their divorce continue to play out in the public eye, Cutler was linked to LeCroy, 30, while Cavallari was seen partying with Kroll, 33, and Conover, 31, in Nashville.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun. It was a new friendship. Kristin had reached out to me a couple months ago and she came with [her best friend] Justin [Anderson],” Conover told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020 of the unexpected hangout, adding that the group “just all hit it off.”

LeCroy, for her part, addressed rumors about her relationship with Cutler during a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting at the time that she’s “not kissing and telling.” Later that month, she told her side of the story by releasing screenshots of alleged text messages from the retired quarterback, claiming that he was the one who pursued her.

“Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” she wrote in one reply. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

As the social media shade continues, a source told Us exclusively that Cavallari wasn’t worried about LeCroy’s antics.

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin,” the insider added. “Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her — it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest. … [She] doesn’t take the time to read what’s being written about her and doesn’t know unless someone close to her brings it to her attention.”

The Laguna Beach alum’s BFF, however, wasn’t afraid to comment on the drama. Anderson posted a TikTok in January addressing the situation, teasing in the caption, “It’s the making something out of nothing for me.” Replying to curious fans, the hairstylist called LeCroy’s comments “cheap” and claimed she was trying to rile Cavallari up to get a reaction.

“If everyone stops saying Madison’s name … she’ll stop making stuff up for attention,” he added.