Back at it! Kristin Cavallari reunited with former costar Heidi Montag on Sunday, February 7, as the pair filmed a dancing TikTok video, which Montag shared via Instagram. Montag and Cavallari, both 34, originally appeared on Laguna Beach and The Hills together.

In March 2020, the Uncommon James founder revealed that she’d be making a cameo on the next season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which is currently in production. It seems those scenes were filmed on Sunday, as she shared a photo of herself via Instagram Stories, writing, “Back waiting around in a production van,” tagging Malibu, California, as her location. Montag, meanwhile, shared via her Stories that she was getting her makeup done for “filming.”

In April 2020, Cavallari announced her split from Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. One month later, she announced that Very Cavallari, her E! reality show, would be ending.

Shortly after, Spencer Pratt shared that he hopes the former Paradise Hotel host joins The Hills: New Beginnings as a full-time cast member. “K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she’s coming to #thehills,” he wrote in an Instagram Story in May 2020. “Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We’d all love Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings so let’s put that out there in the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God.”

However, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that she had no plans to join the show full-time to avoid sharing too much of her personal life. “Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera,” the insider shared at the time.

Season 2 of New Beginnings is bringing back Montag, Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin Brescia and Kaitlynn Carter. Mischa Barton will not be back for season 2 and Caroline D’Amore has joined as a new cast member. There is not yet a premiere date.

Cavallari originally appeared on the first two seasons of Laguna Beach. She joined The Hills at the end of season 5 in 2009 and remained on the show until its 2010 end.