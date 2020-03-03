Welcome to the family! DJ and actress Caroline D’Amore will join season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

The “Music Man” producer, 34, is the head chef and co-owner at D’Amores Pizza. She is also a radio host on Heartbeatz on Dash Radio and produces DJ Diaries with Caroline D’Amore.

She has appeared on reality TV before, making cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami. As an actor, she’s appeared on Entourage and joined Hills star Audrina Patridge in the 2009 horror flick Sorority Row.

Patridge, 34, is set to return for season 2 of the reality show, along with Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter.

Sources tell Us that Mischa Barton will not be back for the second season. When the O.C. alum, 34, joined the reboot in 2019, the cast was a bit taken aback.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Montag, 33, told Us at the time. “I don’t think it was intentional, I think that is, like, how she is, and she’s just a little more closed and needed a little more time to open [up].”

Delgado, 38, echoed Montag’s thoughts, admitting that since Barton hadn’t done reality TV in the past, she was really coming in blind.

“What we do is really hard to do and I think that she kind of proved it right,” he told Us. “Like, she was like, ‘Yo, listen, this is the hardest thing I’ve done.’ You gotta put yourself out there. … People can spot that fakeness.”

Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings will likely follow Jenner, 36, and Carter, 31, as they adjust to their new lives as exes. The pair split in August 2019, after season 1 had already wrapped filming. She briefly moved on to Miley Cyrus, while he started dating Josie Canseco, from whom he has since split.

However, they still run in the same circles. Last month, the exes vacationed in Bali together for a mutual friend’s wedding.