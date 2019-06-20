Exclusive

Heidi Montag Says It Was ‘Frustrating’ to Have Mischa Barton Join ‘The Hills’ Cast: ‘We’ve Put Our Whole Lives Into This Show’

Whitney Port may have been fangirling over Mischa Barton’s casting on The Hills: New Beginnings, but one member of the MTV hit wasn’t initially feeling the love for her new costar’s aloof personality — Heidi Montag.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Montag, 32, confessed to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“I don’t think it was intentional, I think that is, like, how she is, and she’s just a little more closed and needed a little more time to open,” the “More Is More” singer explained.

Heidi Pratt and Mischa Barton

Jason Wahler admitted that he also found the O.C. alum, 33, to be a bit closed off in the beginning. “She was very sheltered in the beginning. Very sheltered and shy and I think as I’ve gotten to know her … she was definitely…”

“…misunderstood,” Wahler’s wife, Ashley Wahler, chimed in.

“I feel like she’s, like, a little timid and not as, like, open as the rest of us, but then as soon as you hang out with her she becomes more real and raw,” Ashley, 30, who joined the cast alongside her husband, explained.

Frankie Delgado shared that Barton, herself, admitted to having a hard time letting the cameras into her life. “What we do is really hard to do and I think that she kind of proved it right,” he said. “Like, she was like, ‘Yo, listen, this is the hardest thing I’ve done.’”

He added, “You gotta put yourself out there. … People can spot that fakeness.”

The cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" Justin Bobby Brescia, Jennifer Delgado, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton, Stephanie Pratt and singer Natasha Bedingfield

Now that the Basement actress’ walls have come down, however, the cast seemingly agreed that she was a great fit for the show.

“I think she’s really quirky and funny and … she’s a great addition to the cast. I really like Mischa,” Montag told Us.

Ashley is also a fan: “I love Mischa, I have a great time with her.”

Watch the video above to find the out rest of the cast’s first impressions of Barton.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta and Travis Cronin

