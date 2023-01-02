A friendly reunion? Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron started 2023 with a cozy celebration alongside friends Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 39, who were also joined by Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, were seen getting close in several social media posts uploaded on Sunday, January 1. Fans reposted videos from Tartick, 34, and Bristowe, 37, showing the former Bachelorette contestant pulling the fashion designer into a tight hug on the dance floor.

Bristowe also shared a glimpse at the group’s outing where they all spoke to the camera about their plans for the night. In a second video uploaded by Tartick, the podcast host repeatedly asked Cameron what he was doing in Nashville and if he is single. The former football player refused to answer, attempting to flip the script and ask him questions about his relationship with Bristowe. (Tatrick and Bristowe have been engaged since 2021.)

The Very Cavallari alum’s outing with Cameron comes months after they previously sparked romance rumors in April 2022. At the time, the pair were photographed kissing while filming an Uncommon James promo video in Palm Springs. The Hills alum denied that her connection with the model was anything serious.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she told Entertainment Tonight about working with Cameron that same month. “There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. … Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”

The former ABC personality, for his part, opened up about taking part in the steamy ad. “We had so much fun. The video that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch,” he told E! News at the time. “Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

Cavallari has yet to be in a serious relationship since filing for divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the former spouses, who share kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram after nearly seven years of marriage.

The Laguna Beach alum later discussed getting to a place where she was open to dating again. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Cavallari said during an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast in June 2022. “I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

The businesswoman continued: “I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years. I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”

According to Cavallari, getting a divorce was the “scariest thing” she had ever done. “But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

Meanwhile, Cameron previously dated Gigi Hadid after finishing as the runner-up Hannah Brown‘s season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. He moved on with Camila Kendra before their split in August 2021 after less than one year together. The reality star had a brief romance with Paige Lorenze before confirming their split in August 2022.