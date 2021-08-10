On the rise. While her romance with Tyler Cameron didn’t last, Camila Kendra has her sights set on a bright future in fashion.

The influencer was first linked to the season 15 Bachelorette alum in January 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The outing came shortly after rumors surfaced that Kendra spent time with Cameron and his family in Florida during the holiday season.

After months of quietly dating, the You Deserve Better author brought Kendra with him to Martha Stewart‘s Bedford, New York, farmhouse over Mother’s Day weekend. “It was a great time, and everyone enjoyed each other’s company,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, noting that the budding couple “were adorable together.”

Cameron’s love life became a hot topic after his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. The contractor landed in second place, but after the Dancing With the Stars alum broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, she reconnected with Cameron during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. When he sparked a romance with Kendra, the Florida native wanted to keep things more private.

“My first date with my girlfriend, we sat there for four hours and did not stop talking. We didn’t even look at the menu … I just told the [server] to bring us whatever you think is good,” he recalled on the “Morning Toast” podcast in July 2021, adding that he didn’t “try to make a move” until much later. “I tried to kiss [Camila] on the second date and she rejected me. … I was like, ‘I like this girl, I want to keep going.’ … On the fifth date, I finally kissed her.”

His patience paid off, and at a certain point, the duo “couldn’t get enough of each other,” he teased.

One month later, however, their flame fizzled out. “Things were going well until they weren’t,” a source told Us in August 2021, confirming the pair had called it quits. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

A second insider revealed at the time that Kendra, who found it “daunting” to date a reality star, was the one who pulled the plug. “It was time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career,” the source noted.

The split came just weeks after Cameron’s memoir was released, during which he reflected on his ups and downs in the spotlight. He and Brown “made plans to see each other” after the July 2019 finale of The Bachelorette, shortly before he was spotted with Gigi Hadid.

“We saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” he wrote. “Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl.”

Seeing the two women back-to-back “was a major mistake on my end,” Cameron admitted. “Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah all along that after the way the show ended, I needed some time and space to figure things out,” he explained, joking that his “knucklehead brain didn’t realize what a big deal” his dating life would become. “If I could go back and do it all again, I would handle it differently. My communication should have been better.”

Scroll down to learn more about Cameron’s former flame after their split: