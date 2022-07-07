A perfect day for a wedding? Kristin Cavallari‘s newest Uncommon James campaign is all about finding love with Tyler Cameron — from a chance first meeting to a romantic walk down the aisle.

The fashion designer, 35, took to social media on Thursday, July 7, to share the full version of the Untamed video. In the clip, Cavallari and Cameron, 29, connect in the desert before heading down to a bar to get to know one another more. Their onscreen romance quickly progresses into a wedding, with the pair packing on the PDA shortly after tying the knot.

“Second time’s a charm…😘,” the official Instagram account for the brand posted on Wednesday, July 6, alongside clips from the advert.

Cavallari’s wedding-inspired campaign comes two years after she announced her split from Jay Cutler. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The Colorado native later sparked romance rumors with the former Bachelorette contestant when they were photographed kissing while filming in Palm Springs. Following the April outing, the Hills alum denied that her connection with Cameron was anything more than professional.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she told Entertainment Tonight about working with the model on the shoot. “There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. … Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”

Cameron, for his part, also addressed taking part in the steamy ad. “We had so much fun. The video that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch,” he told E! News in April. “Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

Late last month, the Very Cavallari alum opened up about feeling comfortable getting back into the dating scene. “It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Cavallari said during an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast on June 29. “I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

The businesswoman, who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with Cutler, 39, noted that she was ready to connect with new people. “I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years,” she continued. “I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”

At the time, Cavallari also revealed that getting a divorce was the “scariest thing” she had ever done, adding, But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

