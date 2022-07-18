Did she accept his rose? Nearly one year after his split from Camila Kendra, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is dating model Paige Lorenze.

“They’re dating. It’s still new,” a source told Us Weekly about the new couple in July 2022. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

Days after news of their romance first broke, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA during a walk around New York City in photos obtained by Page Six. Lorenze appeared to confirm their relationship via TikTok when she shared a video of the Florida native helping her cook dinner in his apartment.

“Everyone here for the launch but just here to ask why you used a glass to make your dressing,” one TikTok user commented on the clip, to which the Dairy Boy founder responded, “Away game, cooking in a man’s apartment. [I’ve] gotta improvise lol.”

Cameron, who rose to fame as one of Hannah Brown‘s final two suitors on season 15 of The Bachelorette, made headlines in summer 2019 when he was linked to Gigi Hadid shortly after he and the Alabama native nearly rekindled their romance off screen. Both relationships soon fizzled out and the ABC Food Tours cofounder moved on with model Kendra, whom he met on Instagram in January 2021.

“She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, ‘No, I’m Florida,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m in Florida.’ She was an hour away, we met and that’s how it happened,” Cameron gushed during a July 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that he was “very in love” with Kendra. “We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night.”

Just one month later, though, Us confirmed that the pair called it quits. “Things were going well until they weren’t,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

In the wake of their split, Cameron confessed that he was planning to change his approach to finding love after his high-profile romances. “Slow down! [On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it’s OK to slow down and take a breath,” the Real Dirty Dancing alum exclusively told Us in February 2022. “[That’s] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure.”

That same month, Lorenze confirmed that she was dating country star Morgan Wallen with a PDA-filled social media post. “I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” the former ski racer wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. The pair — who began dating in August 2021 — ultimately called it quits later that month, with an insider telling Us at the time that Lorenze was the one who ended things.

Keep scrolling to see Cameron and Lorenze’s complete relationship timeline: