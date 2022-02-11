The look of love! Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have officially confirmed their romance after first being linked in the summer of 2021.

“I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” Lorenze, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 10, alongside a snap of her kissing the “Sand in My Boots” crooner, 28.

The model also shared a series of videos of herself dancing to Wallen’s music while at his Madison Square Garden concert earlier that week.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the duo have been dating since August 2021.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s new romance comes less than one year after he was suspended by his music record label in February 2021 after a video surfaced of him saying the N-word. Wallen issued a public apology for using the racial slur, but his music was removed from multiple streaming services and barred from several major country music stations in wake of the scandal.

He was subsequently banned from attending a variety of awards shows. However, the musician took home three trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, despite being barred from the event.

Wallen — who welcomed son Indie in July 2020 with his ex-fiancée Katie Smith —quietly made his way back to the airwaves by June 2021. He was also added back to the Big Loud Records’ roster.

Lorenze, for her part, was thrust into the spotlight in January 2021 when she claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail ex-boyfriend Armie Hammer carved his initials into her lower hip during their brief relationship.

At the time, Lorenze described her two-month romance with the Call Me by Your Name star, 35, as “a real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love.” (Her claims came after multiple other women accused Hammer of traumatizing sexual encounters, with some claiming he sent them messages about fantasies of cannibalism and rape.)

The influencer alleged that Hammer, who split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in July 2020, “really thought his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community.” Lorenze claimed, “I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe. You can be just as traumatized by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

The actor’s attorney denied the accusations in a statement to Us at the time, saying, “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Hammer later checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex issues, leaving the facility in December 2021.

Scroll down to learn more about Wallen’s new flame: