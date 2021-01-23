Speaking out. Armie Hammer‘s lawyer is shooting down claims made by the 34-year-old actor’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

In an interview posted by the Daily Mail on Friday, January 22, the model opened up about her two-month relationship with the Call Me by Your Name star, sharing details of their alleged sexual encounters and claiming that he carved his initial into her lower hip.

She described their relationship as “a real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love,” and shared photos of the two together.

“I want Armie to address his demons, see the pain and trauma that he has caused me and other women. He told me there’s a whole community that will do this stuff, that it was not criminal. He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe,” Lorenze, 22, told the outlet. “You can be just as traumatized by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Hammer’s lawyer vehemently denied the allegations.

“These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney said. “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

Lorenze is the latest to come forward against the actor, as multiple women have shared screenshots of graphic messages — including fantasies of cannibalism and rape — claiming that they were sent by the Social Network actor.

Earlier this month, Hammer exited Jennifer Lopez‘s movie Shotgun Wedding amid the allegations. “I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he told TMZ at the time. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer shares children Harper, 6, and Ford, 4, with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. The exes split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

“Elizabeth was horrified and shocked,” a source exclusively shared with Us amid the allegations. “She’s living in a nightmare. … she doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore.”