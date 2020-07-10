Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Split After 10 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have called it quits after a decade of marriage and two children together.

The pair, who tied the knot in May 2010, each shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, July 10. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” their statement read. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, and vowed to make the transition to their new relationship as cordial coparents their primary concern.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” their statement concluded. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Before confirming their split, the former couple was spending time in the Cayman Islands during the coronavirus pandemic. Hammer spent five years on the islands as a kid before relocating to Los Angeles, and celebrated “the dreamiest” 10th anniversary with his wife on the islands in May. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Hammer ended his tropical quarantine a few weeks before his divorce made headlines.

“Armie left the Cayman Islands weeks ago,” an insider adds. “That’s when they split. [Elizabeth] is still there with the kids.”

Earlier this year, Chambers gushed about her dream of having more children with the Social Network star. “I want all the babies!” she told Us exclusively in February. “I want to have so many babies all the time. I love my kids. I want all of that, all the time.”

The same month, the former Cupcake Wars judge spilled her secrets to maintaining a healthy marriage with the Call Me By Your Name actor, despite their busy schedules. “Water your grass where you want it to grow,” she explained at the time. “I feel like that’s such a cheesy, weird thing to say. But you have to put work into a friendship, a working relationship. Wherever you put the work, that’s where it’s going to blossom.”

Hammer and the Texas native began dating in 2008 after a longtime friendship. At the time, the Lone Ranger star was so smitten with Chambers that he asked her to leave her then-boyfriend for him instead.

“Our friendship continued to grow and grow until one day when I was like, ‘I can’t be friends with you anymore. You’ve got to break up with your boyfriend, and we’ve got to start dating,'” Hammer told Vulture in November 2017.