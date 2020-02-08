In it for the long haul! Elizabeth Chambers opened up about how she has continued to make her marriage with Armie Hammer work, especially when they have to be long distance.

“Water your grass where you want it to grow,” the journalist, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the LA Art Show opening night gala on Wednesday, February 5. “I feel like that’s such a cheesy, weird thing to say. But you have to put work into a friendship, a working relationship. Wherever you put the work, that’s where it’s going to blossom.”

Chambers didn’t sugarcoat how much work it takes to maintain their nearly 10-year marriage. Due to their busy schedules, it can be challenging to spend quality time together. This year’s Valentine’s Day won’t be an exception, as the Game Plan actress noted how “horrible” the holiday will be since they intend to travel abroad separately.

“He is leaving for London on Valentine’s Day. I’m flying with the kids the night before. He literally has to be on a plane that day,” she explained. “So we’re flying to Chicago for 12 hours just to all be together.”

The former Cupcake Wars judge noted that making it work means both parties “always have to put the effort in.”

Chambers married the Call Me by Your Name star, 33, in 2010. They have since welcomed their daughter Harper, 5, in 2014 and son Ford, 3, in 2017.

The origins of Chambers and Hammer’s romance wasn’t easy, breezy either. The twosome were good friends before they began their relationship in 2008 because Chambers was dating another man. Eventually, the Sorry to Bother You actor could no longer conceal his feelings and asked Chambers to break up with her boyfriend for him.

“Our friendship continued to grow and grow until one day when I was like, ‘I can’t be friends with you anymore. You’ve got to break up with your boyfriend, and we’ve got to start dating,’” Hammer, 35, told Vulture in November 2017.

In June 2013, Chambers opened up about what led to them to marriage. “When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” she told Town & Country at the time.

“He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other,’” she recalled Hammer saying. “‘We’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.’”

