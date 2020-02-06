Full house! Elizabeth Chambers is all for expanding her and Armie Hammer’s family of four.

“I want all the babies!” the actress, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the LA Art Show opening night gala on Wednesday, February 5, when asked if she and the Call Me By Your Name star, 33, want to give their two children younger siblings. “I want to have so many babies all the time. I love my kids. I want all of that, all the time.”

The couple, who wed in May 2010 after four years of dating, welcomed Harper, now 5, four years later. She became a big sister in 2017 when Ford, now 3, arrived.

In June 2018, the actor gushed to Us exclusively about his favorite role — fatherhood. “It’s fantastic,” the California native told Us at the time. “They’re just perfect little human beings who are so pure and inquisitive and open and free and to see that and want to protect that is … it’s an amazing urge and I feel so fortunate to have two amazing kids.”

The Golden Globe nominee went on to say that he and the BIRD Bakery founder enforce “manners [and] gratitude” to keep their eldest down-to-earth. “We make sure anything she gets, she understands that she’s fortunate and lucky to have it,” Hammer explained.

Harper and Ford are the “perfect mix” of their parents, the Cupcake Wars judge told Us exclusively in October 2019, explaining, “My daughter is me to a T and my son is him to a T, which is crazy because it’s this gift I have of seeing the person I love more than anything retroactively. His attitude, his personality is exactly the same and my daughter is just 100 percent me, which I love too.”

The Texas native loves to cook with both of her little ones and go on “farmers’ market … adventures” with them, she added at the time. “I feel like our happiest times are in the kitchen,” Chambers told Us.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber