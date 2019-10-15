



Elizabeth Chambers is not here for the haters! “[Mom-shamers] are never moms,” the actress, 37, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, October 14, at the 26th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration. “They criticize me for spending time with my husband and I’m like, ‘The best thing you can do for your kids is be an amazing wife and establish your family.’ People are always going to have something negative to say. Like, if I actually were doing [what they slammed], it probably would strike a chord.”

The Texas native, who shares Harper, 4, and Ford, 2, with Armie Hammer, loves “a good clapback.” That’s because she knows the haters “are absolutely out of bounds and not right at all,” she told Us.

The BIRD Bakery founder doesn’t respond to everyone, though. “[It’s] usually [to] someone talking about my kids or something that’s just completely inaccurate,” Chambers admitted. “It’s like, ‘Who are you? Why are you so invested? Run along!’”

She and Hammer, 33, were bashed in July after posting a video of Ford sucking on his dad’s toes. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,” Chambers wrote on social media at the time. “Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part. But I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

She and the Call Me By Your Name star love spending time with their little ones, and the former Cupcake Wars judge told Us that the toddlers “really are” the perfect mix of her and her husband.

“My daughter is me to a T and my son is him to a T, which is crazy because it’s this gift I have of seeing the person I love more than anything retroactively,” Chambers explained. “His attitude, his personality is exactly the same and my daughter is just 100 percent me, which I love too.”

When they’re not on “farmers’ market … adventures,” the couple, who wed in 2010, enjoy cooking with their kids. “I feel like our happiest times are in the kitchen,” Chambers told Us.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

