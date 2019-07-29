Setting the record straight. Armie Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, fired back on Sunday, July 28, shortly after a video of the couple’s 2-year-old son, Ford, sucking the actor’s toes went viral and sparked a lot of backlash.

“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” the Game Plan actress, 36, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post about the clip, referencing her husband’s caption. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke.”

However, Chambers seemingly wasn’t surprised by the criticism the Call Me By Your Name actor, 32, received. “Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part,” she added. “But I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Hammer made headlines for the Instagram Story he shared on Saturday, July 27, and quickly deleted it after commenters slammed him. “This happened for a solid 7 minutes,” he captioned the clip with the hashtag, “#Footfetishonfleek.”

While some followers pointed out how they were disgusted with the toddler putting the actor’s feet in his mouth, others came to Hammer’s defense.

“I think the tag is the issue,” one wrote, pointing out that Hammer’s choice of the word “fetish” wasn’t the smartest. “Babies chew on weird stuff all the time (or at least teething).”

Another added: “That armie hammer video is not the best thing but it’s not even that bad. This wasn’t even in a sexual way. Kids do these things all the time like when they suck on the pacifier is it sexual?? #Armiehammmer.”

This isn’t the first time Hammer has been slammed on social media for his choice of words. Following the death of Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee in November, the Gossip Girl alum called out celebrities for paying tribute to the icon, who died at age 95, by sharing photos of themselves with Lee.

Though he issued an apology at the time, Hammer later opened up about his true feelings during an interview for British GQ’s March cover. “Let me be clear. I do not feel badly for the people that I offended who met Stan Lee once and were capitalizing and masking self-promotion as false grief,” the On the Basis of Sex star explained at the time.

Hammer and Chambers, who have been married since 2010, also share 4-year-old daughter Harper.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!