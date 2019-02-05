Armie Hammer is calling it as he sees it. Months after he was forced to apologize for tweets that criticized celebrities’ selfie tributes to the late Stan Lee, the actor opened up about the backlash.

“Let me be clear. I do not feel badly for the people that I offended who met Stan Lee once and were capitalizing and masking self-promotion as false grief,” the On the Basis of Sex star said in interview for British GQ’s March cover.

And despite being a millennial, the Gossip Girl alum, 32, said he doesn’t feel he relates to them — especially when it comes to taking selfies. “I don’t get it. It doesn’t resonate with me,” he further explained. “I don’t know why millennials will go and take a picture of themselves on the dance floor and then post it on social media and be like, ‘Congratulations to Sarah and Jeff, so happy for you guys!’ Just what the hell is that? That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor made headlines in November 2018 when he called out stars for sharing selfies of themselves with the Marvel Comics writer, who died at the age of 95.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

When one Twitter user responded, “They… worked with…?” Hammer responded with: “Me…. too…?”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was one of the many users who also slammed Hammer. “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” the Walking Dead star wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “You sound like a real asshat.”

Days later, the dad of daughter Harper, 4, and son Ford, 2, (with Elizabeth Chambers) issued an apology.

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” he tweeted.

He added, “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

