Armie Hammer doesn’t think selfies are the way to go. The Call Me by Your Name star criticized celebrities who shared photos with Stan Lee in tribute to the late Marvel Comics writer.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” Hammer, 32, tweeted on Monday, November 12, after news broke of Lee’s death at the age of 95.

So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Many Twitter users were quick to call out the actor for sharing his thoughts on how people should remember the legendary co-creator of characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four. (Tom Hardy, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mark Hamill and Evangeline Lilly were among the stars who posted photos of themselves with Lee on social media.)

One reporter responded, “They… worked with him…?” to which Hammer, who voiced Strong Arm in the 2014 TV movie Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, retorted, “Me…. too…?”

Me…. too…? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

When another tweeter asked the Golden Globe nominee “what else u supposed to do when someone dies,” he replied, “If your answer is ‘post a selfie’ then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board.”

If your answer is “post a selfie” then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Hammer doubled down on his stance when a third Twitter user pointed out that celebrities were simply “remembering how it felt to meet [Lee] with those photos.”

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he argued. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

This is not the first time that Hammer’s tweets have raised eyebrows. In November 2017, he deleted his account after he sought issue with what he described as a “bitter AF” BuzzFeed article about his career. He returned two months later when he tweeted, “Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes…”

