Armie Hammer is eating his words. The Call Me by Your Name star issued an apology after facing backlash for a tweet that criticized celebrities’ tributes to the late Stan Lee.

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” Hammer, 32, tweeted on Thursday, November 15.

He added, “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

The Gossip Girl alum made headlines on Monday, November 12, when he called out stars who honored the Marvel Comics writer, who died at the age of 95 earlier that day, by sharing selfies on social media.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

When one Twitter user responded, “They… worked with him…?” Hammer retorted, Me…. too…?” (He voiced Strong Arm in the 2014 TV movie Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.)

In a second reply, the actor wrote, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Morgan, 52, also slammed Hammer, which is why he got a shout-out in Thursday’s apology. “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” the Walking Dead star wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “You should like a real asshat.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!