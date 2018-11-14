Not impressed. Jeffrey Dean Morgan didn’t appreciate Armie Hammer’s response to celebrity reactions following the death of Stan Lee — and he let him know in the most savage way possible.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 32, faced backlash after he criticized Hollywood actors and actresses who shared photos with the late Marvel Comics writer after he died at the age of 95 on Monday, November 12. “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” he tweeted following the news. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

Many people took to Twitter to slam The Social Network actor for his skeptical outlook — and Morgan, 52, didn’t mince words while expressing his own opinion. “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” The Walking Dead star wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “You sound like a real asshat.”

Hammer’s eyebrow-raising statement came following several celebrities — including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt — penning tributes to the comic legend. But he rationalized his outlook with a tweet that read, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Despite his critique, celebrities continued to honor Lee. Robert Downey Jr. — whose career was revived in 2008 thanks to his role as Iron Man — wrote, “I owe it all to you,” while Kaley Cuoco noted, “[Stan] was an epic superhero and I will never forget him!!”

