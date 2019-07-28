



Armie Hammer just sent the twittersphere into overdrive. The Call Me By Your Name actor sparked major reactions after he posted a clip of his 2-year-old son, Ford, sucking on his toes.

“This happened for a solid 7 minutes,” Hammer, 32, captioned an Instagram Story of the tot with the actor’s big toe in his mouth on Saturday, July 27, and added the hashtag, “#Footfetishonfleek.”

In the short video, Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers — who is seemingly the one who filmed it — can be heard saying, “This is not normal.” After the clip began to make its rounds on social media, Hammer quickly became a trending topic on Twitter as social media users had a lot to say.

“When I saw Armie Hammer is trending, I was worried it might be because he put his foot in his mouth, and, well, I was close,” one social media user quipped. Another added: “Armie Hammer not only let his son suck on his toes, but he also took a video of it AND posted it on Instagram…?”

And while some people weren’t pleased by Hammer and Chambers’ choice to show the world the video, others came to their defense.

“I think the tag is the issue. Babies chew on weird stuff all the time (or at least teething),” one follower wrote with a nod to Hammer’s odd hashtag, calling it a “fetish.”

Added another supporter: “That armie hammer video is not the best thing but it’s not even that bad. This wasn’t even in a sexual way. Kids do these things all the time like when they suck on the pacifier is it sexual?? #Armiehammmer.”

While Hammer and his wife, 36, have yet to address the video, the pair didn’t shy away from documenting a family day on social media later on Saturday.

“Am I a good parent because I set up an art station for the kids while the rain passes? Maybe,” the Social Network star tweeted. “Am I a good parent because I’m drinking a screw driver on a Saturday morning? Probably not. But am I a good parent for introducing my kids to Johnny Quest (from the 60’s)? Hell yes.”

Hammer and the Game Plan actress wed in 2010 and also share 4-year-old daughter Harper.

