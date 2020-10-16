Life with Harper and Ford! Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers welcomed their daughter and son in 2014 and 2017, respectively, and have been documenting their family time ever since.

The former couple announced their split in July 2020 after a decade of marriage. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the exes wrote in a social media statement at the time. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

The Bird Bakery owners went on to write, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Their breakup came five months after the actress exclusively told Us Weekly about her desire to expand her and the Call Me By Your Name star’s family.

“I want all the babies!” the Texas native told Us in February 2020. “I want to have so many babies all the time. I love my kids. I want all of that, all the time.”

Hammer exclusively told Us in June 2018 that fatherhood has been a “fantastic” experience for him, explaining, “They’re just perfect little human beings who are so pure and inquisitive and open and free and to see that and want to protect that is an amazing urge. I feel so fortunate to have two amazing kids.”

The California native added that he and Chambers teach Harper and Ford “manners and gratitude” to keep them down-to-earth. “We make sure anything she gets, she understands that she’s fortunate and lucky to have it,” the Golden Globe nominee told Us. “My daughter is me to a T and my son is him to a T, which is crazy because it’s this gift I have of seeing the person I love more than anything retroactively. His attitude, his personality is exactly the same and my daughter is just 100 percent me, which I love too.”

