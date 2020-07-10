Baby fever! Elizabeth Chambers gushed about her future family plans ahead of her and Armie Hammer’s Friday, July 10, split announcement.

“I want all the babies!” the actress, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly in February when asked whether she and the Gossip Girl alum, 33, wanted to give daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, younger siblings. “I want to have so many babies all the time. I love my kids. I want all of that, all the time.”

Five months later, she and the actor announced their breakup after “13 years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.”

The former couple captioned their joint Instagram statements: “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Due to their busy schedules, Chambers told Us in February that she and Hammer both “always put the effort in” to maintain their marriage.

“Water your grass where you want it to grow,” the Texas native said at the time. “I feel like that’s such a cheesy, weird thing to say. But you have to put work into a friendship, a working relationship. Wherever you put the work, that’s where it’s going to blossom.”

The exes tied the knot in May 2010 in Los Angeles. They welcomed Harper and Ford in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

When it comes to handling the social media parenting police, the BIRD Bakery owner has always loved “a good clapback,” she exclusively told Us in October 2019.

“[It’s] usually [to] someone talking about my kids or something that’s just completely inaccurate,” Chambers explained at the time. “It’s like, ‘Who are you? Why are you so invested? Run along!’”

The trolls are “never moms,” she added. “They criticize me for spending time with my husband and I’m like, ‘The best thing you can do for your kids is be an amazing wife and establish your family.’ People are always going to have something negative to say. Like, if I actually were doing [what they slammed], it probably would strike a chord.”