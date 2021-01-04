Together again! Armie Hammer reunited with his two children in the Cayman Islands amid his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

“Free at last!” the Call Me by Your Name star, 34, captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, January 2, that showed him on a beach with daughter Harper, 6, and other family members. (He and Chambers, 38, are also the parents of son Ford, 3.)

Hammer went on to tell his Instagram followers that “as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being.”

The actor arrived in the Cayman Islands, where Harper and Ford have been staying with their mother, in December but had to quarantine for 14 days before he could see his kids. He shared a video of himself getting his final COVID-19 test earlier on Saturday, writing on his Instagram Stories, “Last one of these for a while!!”

Hammer, Chambers and their little ones spent the early weeks of the pandemic in the Cayman Islands, where he grew up, before announcing their split in July 2020. He subsequently flew back to California.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the Bird Bakery owner wrote via Instagram at the time. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Harper and Ford began a new school year in the Cayman Islands in September while their father picked up a job in construction in the U.S. with his longtime friend Ashton Ramsey. The following month, Hammer filed court documents requesting that Chambers bring their kids back to America.

“Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now,” his lawyers said in the October 2020 filing.

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Chambers decided not to uproot the children because the Cayman Islands have reported few coronavirus cases and “they are able to go to school there, hug and see their friends and have playdates” rather than “looking at a computer screen all day.”