Home away from home. Elizabeth Chambers has yet to move back to Los Angeles with her and Armie Hammer’s two kids amid their custody battle.

“Elizabeth and Armie’s children are still in the Cayman Islands with their mom because there is no COVID there and they are able to go to school there, hug and see their friends and have play dates,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re actually attending the same school Armie attended. If they were in L.A., they’d be looking at a computer screen all day.”

Earlier this month, the actor, 34, requested that his estranged wife, 38, leave the Caribbean and bring Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, back to the United States.

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control,” the Social Network star’s attorneys said in court documents obtained by Us. “Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

In fact, Chambers has been documenting her kids’ lives abroad, from their Halloween celebrations to her youngest child’s hospital visit for face stitches.

The Texas native filed for divorce from Hammer in July, seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of Harper and Ford. The Golden Globe nominee requested joint primary custody earlier this month.

“I believe we are both good, loving parents, and I have tried to be patient as I know that this a stressful time for all of us who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,” the California native claimed in his filing. “I have no doubt that Elizabeth and I both want what is best for our children.”

When the estranged couple announced their separation via Instagram, they noted their goals to put their kids first. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority,” their joint statement read in July.