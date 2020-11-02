Taking a trip down memory lane! Elizabeth Chambers posted throwback family Halloween photos three months after her and Armie Hammer’s split.

“Costumes of Halloweens past,” the Bird Bakery owner, 38, captioned her Saturday, October 31, Instagram Story. While the Texas native dressed up along with her daughter, Harper, 5, and son, Ford, 3, in a couple of pictures, Hammer, 34, joined them in the rest.

This year, Chambers celebrated solo. “An astronaut, Jojo Siwa and Wonder Woman,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday. “Not a theme, but all American dream. Happiest Halloween.”

In the social media upload, the actress’ little ones posed for a pic with their mom then went on to watch an outdoor movie.

As for Hammer, the actor posted footage on Saturday, October 31, of his family members wearing tracksuits, a look he is notorious for. “It runs in the family apparently,” the Call Me by Your Name star captioned his Instagram video.

He and Chambers tied the knot in 2010 and announced their split a decade later. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint statement in July. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Earlier this month, the California native asked that his estranged wife bring their children back to the United States after quarantining with them in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Hammer also requested joint custody, explaining in his filing: “I believe we are both good, loving parents, and I have tried to be patient as I know that this a stressful time for all of us who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. I have no doubt that Elizabeth and I both want what is best for our children.”

