The road to recovery. Elizabeth Chambers and estranged husband Armie Hammer’s son Ford is on the mend after recently suffering an injury on Tuesday, October 6.

“Tonight in the most random turn of events, Ford rolled out of bed while he was sleeping and clipped his cheek on the bedside table,” the Bird Bakery creator, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story of the 3-year-old. “After hours of crying (both of us), excessive bleeding (so much blood), [my daughter, Harper], becoming sick because she feels the way I do about blood, here we are.”

The Texas native thanked her parents and brother “for being there” for her after the incident. “So much love for the parents who do it alone,” Chambers wrote, referencing the fact that she and her kids have been quarantined in the Cayman Islands without Hammer amid the coronavirus pandemic. (The Call Me By Your Name star, 34, left ahead of their July split after 10 years of marriage.)

On Wednesday, October 7, the actress gave her followers an update on Ford’s condition, writing via Instagram that he was “ready for the operating room.”

Chambers posted a selfie with the toddler hours later, writing, “Out of the OR, out of recovery and all stitched up with ten perfect sutures. … Additional comfort provided by his favorite quilt.”

The model has been documenting life with Ford and Harper, 5, via social media, from horseback rides to beach walks.

The little ones started school in the Caribbean in September. “A couple days late and my sad signs didn’t survive the humidity or enthusiasm. BUT, Monday marked their second week of kindergarten and pre-k IRL in GC and the first day of Zoom Kindergarten for Hops at her school in L.A.,” Chambers captioned a sweet Instagram shot at the time. “Happy back-to-school, whatever that means to you!”

As for Hammer, the California native has been living in Los Angeles. Since splitting from his wife, the Golden Globe nominee has been romantically linked to Rumer Willis, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and Courtney Vucekovich.

“He is going through a tough time with the divorce,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that Hammer is not used to “having people focus on his personal life after being married to Elizabeth for [10] years.”

The actor explained to British GQ in September why breaking up was “not an easy thing,” saying, “There’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes.”