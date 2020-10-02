Armie Hammer isn’t wasting any time getting back on the dating scene. The actor has been linked to Rumer Willis, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and Courtney Vucekovich after his split from Elizabeth Chambers.

As reports of Hammer’s relationship status make headlines, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the 34-year-old Call Me by Your Name star is “overwhelmed with all of the attention on his love life” amid his divorce from Chambers, 38.

“Armie and Rumer Willis hooked up, but it was just a short fling and they are friends,” the source tells Us, noting that his “time” with writer Ciencin Henriquez was also “very brief.”

Days after Hammer was spotted on a walk with Willis, 32, in early September, he was seen leaving an Italian restaurant with Ciencin Henriquez, who was previously married to Josh Lucas. More recently, he has been linked to Vucekovich. According to the source, Hammer’s time with the Flashd App founder was casual and they are no longer together.

“He is going through a tough time with the divorce,” the source adds, noting that he’s not used to “having people focus on his personal life after being married to Elizabeth for so many years.”

Hammer and Chambers, who wed in 2010, announced their separation in July. The exes share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the twosome wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

A second source told Us at the time that their decision to split “was not one that they made lightly” after more than a decade of marriage.

“They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much,” the insider told Us. “Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable, and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

The former couple proved they were on good terms when Chambers wished Hammer a happy birthday via Instagram in August. More recently, he got candid about the “growing pains” he’s going through during an interview with GQ.

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least?” he told the magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, September 30. “Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”